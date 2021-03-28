‘Sports prevent youths from drugs, militancy’

JAMALPUR, Mar 27: Organizing Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, Mirza Azam, MP on Saturday said exercise of sports can prevent youths from drugs, militancy and other anti-social activities.

"Keeping this in view Azam said present government has allocated huge fund for development of sports sector for growing up next generation well.

The AL leader said while briefing journalists on the two newly constructed stadiums which are scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday.

State Minister for Youth and Sports, Md Zahid Ahsan Rasel, MP will formally inaugurate Valiant Freedom Fighter Advocate Abdul Hakim Stadium and Mirza Azam Handball Stadium in the town today.

The State Minister will also inaugurate 'Mujib Shataborsha Gold Cup Tournament' at the stadium. -BSS





