Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home News

‘Sports prevent youths from drugs, militancy’

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

JAMALPUR, Mar 27: Organizing Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, Mirza Azam, MP on Saturday said exercise of sports can prevent youths from drugs, militancy and other anti-social activities.
"Keeping this in view Azam said present government has allocated huge fund for development of sports sector for growing up next generation well.
The AL leader said while briefing journalists on the two newly constructed stadiums which are scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday.
State Minister for Youth and Sports, Md Zahid Ahsan Rasel, MP will formally inaugurate Valiant Freedom Fighter Advocate Abdul Hakim Stadium and Mirza Azam Handball Stadium in the town today.
The State Minister will also inaugurate 'Mujib Shataborsha Gold Cup Tournament' at the stadium.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anjan Chy, Mofizur Rahman elected President, SG of AOAB
‘Sports prevent youths from drugs, militancy’
Anti-independence forces must be tackled by cultural activities: JnU VC
Two-day joyous festival begins in Natore
Rotary International President Shekar Mehata inaugurates 500 comfort centres
BWDB brings out rally on golden jubilee of Independence in Gaibandha
BD mission in Kathmandu celebrates Independence Day
C-19 cases reach 38,755 in Ctg


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft