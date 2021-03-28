Anti-independence forces must be tackled by cultural activities: JnU VC

Commemorating the golden jubilee of Independence at Jagannath University, acting Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University Prof Kamaluddin Ahmed has called for tackling anti-independence forces through cultural activities.

He made the remark while addressing a cultural programme on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence at Jagannath University on Friday night.

Prof Kamaluddin said, "We have to deal with all the evil forces and anti-independence activists through cultural activities. The evil powers sometime try to disrupt history and the achievement of the country's independence by certain ploys. Cultural organisations have to come forward to suppress that effort."

The cultural event was organised by the Jagannath University Band Music Association at the Mujib Mancha of the university. The event started at 3:00pm and lasted till 8:30pm. University music bands Sapnabaji, Aboltabol, Maner Maner, Travelers and Blacklist participated in the programme.

Proctor of the university Prof Mostafa Kamal, teachers and students of different departments, as well as officials and employees were present in the cultural event.



