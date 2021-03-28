Two-day joyous festival begins in Natore

NATORE, Mar 27: A two-day festival began here on Saturday to celebrate the golden jubilee of Independence and graduating Bangladesh into developing country from the category of least-developed country (LDCs).

The district administration organised the festival that started at 10:30am this morning with a colorful procession led by Deputy Commissioner Md Shahriaz from Swadhinata Chattar.

On the occasion, a development fair also organised by the district administration at Kanaikhali Old Stadium.

A total of 50 stalls have been set up at the fair to provide various government and non-government services.

On the occasion, a discussion was held at the same venue with Deputy Commissioner Md. Shahriaz in the chair.

It was addressed, among others, by member of the Parliament for women's reserved seat (Natore and Naogaon) Ratna Ahmed, Chairman of Natore District Council Advocate Sajedur Rahman Khan, Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Tarek Jubayer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gen.) Md. Nadeem Sarwar, Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Md. Ramzan and District Awami League vice-president Md. Shahidul Islam. On the occasion of graduating into developing country, a seminar titled "Vision 2041: Developed and Prosperous Bangladesh" will also be held at 10 am on Sunday.

Later, a cultural programme will be held around 6:30 pm on the concluding day of the fair. -BSS



