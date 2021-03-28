Video
BWDB brings out rally on golden jubilee of Independence in Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

GAIBANDHA, Mar 27: Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Gaibandha on Saturday brought out a rally in the town to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's Independence and graduating Bangladesh into developing country from LDCs.
The rally was brought out from the Independence Square here and ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the district town.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini inaugurated the rally as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin was present as special guest.    -BSS


