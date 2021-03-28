Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Sports

USA, Mexico eye Tokyo Olympic berths in CONCACAF semi-finals

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

GUADALAJARA, MAR 27: The United States and Mexico will look to seal Olympic berths Sunday when they headline the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament for North and Central America and the Caribbean.
The United States will take on Honduras and Mexico faces Canada in the semi-finals at Estadio Jalisco, with both finalists punching their tickets to the Tokyo Games.
Mexico emerged as winners of Group A with a 1-0 victory over the USA on Wednesday.
Both teams had beaten Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic in earlier group matches, making their clash one for group bragging rights only.
But it was a sobering moment for a US squad trying to get the country back into the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
"The next game is the one we have to win," US manager Jason Kreis said after the Mexico defeat. "It's all still there for us. Nothing has changed."
The US-Honduras contest is a rematch of the October 2015 qualification game won by Honduras 2-0.
Honduras coach Miguel Falero said he expected a strong challenge from a US side determined to return to the Games, but Honduran midfielder Edwin Rodriguez was confident.
"Nobody wants to miss these big events like the Olympic Games," Rodriguez said. "We have what it takes."
Canada and Honduras played to a 1-1 draw on Thursday to finalize the semi-final lineups as Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Haiti were eliminated.
The Canadian under-23 side is hoping to make the Olympics for the first time. Their senior team reached the 1984 Games, but since age restrictions were put in place in 1992 they have failed to qualify.
They will face a stiff challenge from Mexico, the 2012 Olympic gold medallists who have won the CONCACAF qualifying tournament a record seven times.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus
Rashford and Saka out of England qualifiers
USA, Mexico eye Tokyo Olympic berths in CONCACAF semi-finals
Thierry Henry quits social media over 'toxic' racism, abuse
Medvedev, Osaka through as Zverev tumbles out of Miami Open
Aurier stars as Ivory Coast overwhelm Niger to qualify
Participation of Martial Arts athletes yet in doubt
England hit 20 sixes to beat India


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft