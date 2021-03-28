Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Sports

Thierry Henry quits social media over 'toxic' racism, abuse

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

PARIS, MAR 27: Former French national team striker Thierry Henry has said he is quitting all social media until platforms do more to tackle racism and harassment, becoming the latest celebrity to scale down their online presence over abuse.
In a statement shared with his combined 14.8 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the former Arsenal player said he would remove himself from all social media as of Saturday.
"The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture is too toxic to ignore," he wrote, calling for greater "accountability" online.
"It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous," he added.
"Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I'm hoping this happens soon."
Like many tech giants, Twitter is under increasing scrutiny for facilitating torrents of invective against users, commonly from anonymous accounts, in posts that are often racist or misogynistic.
Henry, the all-time top scorer for France, has long been outspoken on the issue of racism in football and vocal about his own struggles as a high-profile black player.
Twitter said in a statement last week that there was "there is no room for racist abuse" on its platform and that it was working to crack down on abuse against footballers.
But Henry's decision to quit social media comes just days after another prominent user, American model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, said she was leaving Twitter after facing abuse.
"It's time for me to say goodbye," she wrote in a tweet Wednesday, shortly before deactivating her account, which had more than 13 million followers.
"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus
Rashford and Saka out of England qualifiers
USA, Mexico eye Tokyo Olympic berths in CONCACAF semi-finals
Thierry Henry quits social media over 'toxic' racism, abuse
Medvedev, Osaka through as Zverev tumbles out of Miami Open
Aurier stars as Ivory Coast overwhelm Niger to qualify
Participation of Martial Arts athletes yet in doubt
England hit 20 sixes to beat India


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft