Participation of Martial Arts athletes yet in doubt

The participations of athletes of Bangladesh Martial Arts Confederation (BMAF) in the upcoming Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games is still not sure as the game is yet to be listed for the mega sports festival of the country.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) is going to arrange the ninth edition of the games from the 1st to 10th April with a view to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country and commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

While there are only a few days left for the event to kick off the uncertainty of thousand athletes, coaches, referees and officials of Bangladesh Martial Arts Confederation for participating in the games raising question.

BMAF officials requested the Army Chief, who is the President of Bangladesh Olympic Association, to take necessary steps for including them in the games.

As per the officials, previously, on 4 February, the Ministry of Youth and Sports asked Bangladesh Olympic Association to include Bangladesh Martial Arts Confederation in the games after BMAC said that it would bear all the expense of its game. National Sports Council (NSC) too recommended Bangladesh Olympic Association on 9 March to enlist the confederation in the games. But BOA didn't respond to these directive and recommendation.

Later the BMAC filed a writ petition with the High Court Division of Supreme Court seeking its directive on including the discipline in the games. After conducing virtual hearing, the supreme court on 22nd March, issued an order directing BOA to include the confederation in the games with its (confederation's) own cost within seven days. BOA is yet to take action as per the Supreme Court's order saying they had not received the directive yet.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Martial Arts Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni claimed that Bangladesh Olympic Association officials received copy of the Supreme Court's order with seal and signature of valid officials. He requested BOA officials to take steps as soon as possible as the participation of around 1000 athletes, officials in the games is in doubt for that.










