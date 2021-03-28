Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Participation of Martial Arts athletes yet in doubt

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

The participations of athletes of Bangladesh Martial Arts Confederation (BMAF) in the upcoming Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games is still not sure as the game is yet to be listed for the mega sports festival of the country.
Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) is going to arrange the ninth edition of the games from the 1st to 10th April with a view to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country and commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
While there are only a few days left for the event to kick off the uncertainty of thousand athletes, coaches, referees and officials of Bangladesh Martial Arts Confederation for participating in the games raising question.
BMAF officials requested the Army Chief, who is the President of Bangladesh Olympic Association, to take necessary steps for including them in the games.
As per the officials, previously, on 4 February, the Ministry of Youth and Sports asked Bangladesh Olympic Association to include Bangladesh Martial Arts Confederation in the games after BMAC said that it would bear all the expense of its game. National Sports Council (NSC) too recommended Bangladesh Olympic Association on 9 March to enlist the confederation in the games. But BOA didn't respond to these directive and recommendation.
Later the BMAC filed a writ petition with the High Court Division of Supreme Court seeking its directive on including the discipline in the games. After conducing virtual hearing, the supreme court on 22nd March, issued an order directing BOA to include the confederation in the games with its (confederation's) own cost within seven days. BOA is yet to take action as per the Supreme Court's order saying they had not received the directive yet.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Martial Arts Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni claimed that Bangladesh Olympic Association officials received copy of the Supreme Court's order with seal and signature of valid officials. He requested BOA officials to take steps as soon as possible as the participation of around 1000 athletes, officials in the games is in doubt for that.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus
Rashford and Saka out of England qualifiers
USA, Mexico eye Tokyo Olympic berths in CONCACAF semi-finals
Thierry Henry quits social media over 'toxic' racism, abuse
Medvedev, Osaka through as Zverev tumbles out of Miami Open
Aurier stars as Ivory Coast overwhelm Niger to qualify
Participation of Martial Arts athletes yet in doubt
England hit 20 sixes to beat India


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft