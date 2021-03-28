Video
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:04 PM
Home Sports

England hit 20 sixes to beat India

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

PUNE, MARCH 27: Jonny Bairstow on Friday said England backs its batsmen to go for big hits after he and Ben Stokes led the team's successful chase of 337 in the second one-day international against India, an innings which featured 20 sixes.
Baristow, who made 124, and Stokes, who hit 99 off 52 balls, put on 175 for the second wicket and smashed 17 sixes between them to help England win by six wickets in 43.3 overs and level the three-match series at 1-1 in Pune.
The England innings witnessed a total of 20 hits over the fence in comparison to India's 14 in their score of 336-6.
"To be honest it's just happening that way. There hasn't been a conversation saying we must hit more sixes," said man of the match Bairstow.
"But I think if you look at games going around the world whether that be T20s or 50-over cricket, the team that hits the most boundaries wins the game."
He added: "We hit 20 sixes, that's an extraordinary number in one game. We know if we can keep hitting boundaries and putting bowlers under pressure they know if they miss their length they could go for six.
"Executing won't happen every single time and people will get out doing it but everyone in the dressing room is backing the person in the middle. If they want to hit the ball for six, they believe in everyone's ability."
Bairstow and Jason Roy, who made 55, set up the chase in their opening stand of 110 to take the attack to the Indian bowlers.
The right-left batting pair of Bairstow and Stokes went into over-drive between overs 31 and 35 with the England total shooting from 194 to 281.    -AFP


