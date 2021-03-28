Bangladesh, Poland face off in opener today

Bangabandhu Cup Int'l KabaddiHost Bangladesh will engage with European country Poland in the opening match of the five-nation Bangabandhu Cup 2021 International Kabaddi Tournament today (Sunday) at 6:30 pm at the Volleyball Ground at Paltan, Dhaka.

Kenya will face Sri Lanka in the second match at 7:30 pm. Before these, there will be an opening programme at 6:00 pm.

Earlier, the trophy of the five-nation International Kabaddi Tournament, named after the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was unveiled in the evening on Saturday.

Starting from today, the league round of the six-day international Kabaddi tournament will be held till 31 March. The Finals will be played on the 2nd of April at 7:00 pm. Award Programme will be held at 7:45 pm.

Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) is arranging any international event after about ten years and to mark the golden jubilee of the country and commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





