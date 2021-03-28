Tamim, Hasan Mahmud return home

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is returning home from New Zealand today, who omitted his name from T20i squad for personal reasons. Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud is ruled out of T20i squad due to injury and is accompanying Tamim.

"Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud is returning home from New Zealand as he could not regain fitness in time for the T20 international series against the Black Caps which starts on Sunday," says a BCB Press release on Saturday.

Mahmud, 21, sustained back injury during the 1st ODI on March 20 in Dunedin and remained sidelined in rest of the matches.

"He will continue his recovery under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team," confirmed BCB.

BCB doesn't announce any replacement of Tamim and Mahmud for the T20i tournament commencing today. The following matches of the three-match series are slated to be held on March 30 and April 1 respectively.










