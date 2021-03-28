Bangladesh in final as group champion



A moment of the match between Bangladesh and Nepal in the Tri-nation football. photo: BFF

After the boys in red and greens defeated Uzbekistan, host Nepal boys played a goalless draw against the Central Asian team. Thus, with a single point, Uzbek were waiting to see what Nepal, also a single point owner, do in the last group match against Bangladesh. Playing a tie match, Nepal collected another single point and upped its point tally to two and became group runner-up to secure the final. Uzbekistan, of course, was eliminated from the round.

Now the two finalists will face each other in the final melee tomorrow (Monday) at 5:45 pm at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu.

As per the ANFA, the winners and runners-up will bag prizes of $5,000 and $3,000 correspondingly while the best player would receive $500. The man-of-the-match of each game would get $250.







