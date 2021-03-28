Video
Tri-nation football in Nepal

Bangladesh in final as group champion

Nepal too in final as runner-up

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Bangladesh and Nepal in the Tri-nation football. photo: BFF

A moment of the match between Bangladesh and Nepal in the Tri-nation football. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team which already confirmed the final following a 1-0 win over Uzbekistan Olympic football team on Tuesday has played a goalless draw against host Nepal on Saturday to top the group of the Tri-nation football. The host too confirmed the final as runner-up.
After the boys in red and greens defeated Uzbekistan, host Nepal boys played a goalless draw against the Central Asian team. Thus, with a single point, Uzbek were waiting to see what Nepal, also a single point owner, do in the last group match against Bangladesh. Playing a tie match, Nepal collected another single point and upped its point tally to two and became group runner-up to secure the final. Uzbekistan, of course, was eliminated from the round.
Now the two finalists will face each other in the final melee tomorrow (Monday) at 5:45 pm at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu.
As per the ANFA, the winners and runners-up will bag prizes of $5,000 and $3,000 correspondingly while the best player would receive $500. The man-of-the-match of each game would get $250.


