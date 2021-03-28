Video
Home Sports

Shakib in India to play IPL

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder and one of the best T20i players on earth Shakib Al Hasan departed Dhaka on Sunday to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tent ahead of the forthcoming IPL.
Shakib's applied to BCB to play IPL during Bangladesh team's tour to Sri Lanka and few BCB officials became critical against Shakib's preference. Shakib recently out busted his emotion against BCB high-ups, who spoken out on the issue. The debate raised tension among all related to Bangladesh cricket and Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan recently hinted that they will review Shakib's NOC to play IPL.
Blowing away all uncertainty, the superstar of the game flew to Kolkata one day before the original schedule, who was supposed to leave home today. He will perform seven-day quarantine before joining KKR team practice and will be seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
KKR bought Shakib for 3.2 crore Rupees for this season IPL. Shakib represented KKR six occasions between 2011 and 2017, who was vended by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and he played two consecutive seasons for SRH.
The south paw all-rounder missed the latest edition of the most rigorous T20 event in the World since he got one-year ban due to non-informing ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) about bookie's contact with him. The bar on him lifted on October 29 last year and named for auction again.
Shakib played 63 IPL matches so far; who amassed 746 runs with the bat and scalped 59 wickets so far.
Mustafizur Rahman is the other Bangladesh player to play IPL this year. Rahman was tented by Rajasthan Royals. The pace sensation is now in New Zealand to play for National team. He will join with RRs after the completion of the national duty.


