Tigers to take on Blackcaps in T20i series starter today with new hope



Bangladesh Team practice session at Basin Reserve, Wellington. photo: BCB

Shakib withdrew himself from the tour to stay beside his expectant wife while Tamim is going to skip T20 series for personal business and returned home playing ODIs. Bangladesh still are a balanced side since they have couple of opening options for T20 matches. Naim Sheikh is the specialist T20 opener, who is expected to pair with Liton Das. Soumya Sarkar is also a handy option.

Soumya is sure to play but his batting order is still unstable and depending on team management. If Naim plays but Nazmul Hossain Shanto kept out of the playing eleven, Soumya then will bat at three. And both Naim and Shanto may considered for the game then Soumya will play the role of finisher and bat at late order.

Mushfiqur Rahim, captain Mahmudullah and Mohammad Mithun are the three obvious middle order batters while Afif Hossain Dhrubo, the T20 specialist, will be seen in action with both bat and ball.

Mehidy Miraz possibly will play as the solitary specialist spinner while either of Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain will be seen as the 3rd pace bowling option beside Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin.

New Zealand conversely, under the captaincy of pace bowler Tim Southee, will be playing without top six players namely Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert. Hosts are still favourite with new explores like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Will Young, who recently prove their worth in shorter version cricket.

Besides, return of Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson surely added additional strength in the home tent. Martin Guptill, Adam Milne and Todd Astle will be key players to claim spotlight today.

The flat batting Paradise in Hamilton offers 1st innings total at an average of 180 but still green grass on the surface will offer assistance to quick bowlers and toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post a good total to defend.

After swallowing all loses in their favourite ODI format, Bangladesh will meet with New Zealand in the opener of the three-match T20i series today. Bangladesh sans stars like Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are still hopeful to look around in 20-over a side game. The match starts at 7:00am (BST) at Seddon Park in Hamilton.Shakib withdrew himself from the tour to stay beside his expectant wife while Tamim is going to skip T20 series for personal business and returned home playing ODIs. Bangladesh still are a balanced side since they have couple of opening options for T20 matches. Naim Sheikh is the specialist T20 opener, who is expected to pair with Liton Das. Soumya Sarkar is also a handy option.Soumya is sure to play but his batting order is still unstable and depending on team management. If Naim plays but Nazmul Hossain Shanto kept out of the playing eleven, Soumya then will bat at three. And both Naim and Shanto may considered for the game then Soumya will play the role of finisher and bat at late order.Mushfiqur Rahim, captain Mahmudullah and Mohammad Mithun are the three obvious middle order batters while Afif Hossain Dhrubo, the T20 specialist, will be seen in action with both bat and ball.Mehidy Miraz possibly will play as the solitary specialist spinner while either of Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain will be seen as the 3rd pace bowling option beside Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin.New Zealand conversely, under the captaincy of pace bowler Tim Southee, will be playing without top six players namely Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert. Hosts are still favourite with new explores like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Will Young, who recently prove their worth in shorter version cricket.Besides, return of Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson surely added additional strength in the home tent. Martin Guptill, Adam Milne and Todd Astle will be key players to claim spotlight today.The flat batting Paradise in Hamilton offers 1st innings total at an average of 180 but still green grass on the surface will offer assistance to quick bowlers and toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post a good total to defend.