17 die as gas cylinder explodes in 3-vehicle pile-up in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 26: At least 17 people were killed and three others injured in a road accident involving a bus, a microbus and a human hauler, locally known as leguna, on Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in Katakhali area of Rajshahi's Kapasia upazila on Friday afternoon.

Police said the death toll from the accident may rise as a gas cylinder exploded after the vehicles crashed into each other, leaving 11 people dead on the spot. Six other people declared dead on arrival at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

The cylinder of the microbus exploded after the collision and the leguna also caught fire with that, police said.

Golam Quddus, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), said the accident took place around 2:45pm. The death toll from the accident may rise, he added.

Three of the injured have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Abdur Rouf, senior station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence at Rajshahi Sadar Station, said a Dhaka-bound bus of Hanif Paribahan from Rajshahi collided-head-on with a microbus coming from Rangpur in front of Katakhali Police Station.

Following the impact of the accident, the microbus veered and hit a stationed human hauler leading to the explosion of the gas cylinder of the microbus, causing the fatalities, he added. Identities of the victims could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

Abdur Rouf further said there were 13 members of four families in the microbus. None of them survived the crash. Three people from the bus also died.

Six people were taken to the RMCH where the doctors pronounced them dead. Bodies of 11 people have been recovered from the microbus, he added.

Motiar Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Katakhali Police Station said initial investigation suggests that a head-on collision took place between the vehicles. Both vehicles were recklessly speeding, police said.