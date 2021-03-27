Video
Imran says destinies of our peoples intertwined

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, congratulating her on 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and Mujib Borsho, seeking to fortify the existing bonds between the two countries and to build new ones for the succeeding generations.
"We would like to fortify our existing bonds with brotherly Bangladesh and build new ones for our succeeding generations, as we believe the destinies of our two peoples are intertwined," he said in the letter sent to media by the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.
The letter comes as Bangladesh celebrates on Friday the golden jubilee of its independence from the occupation forces of Pakistan in 1971.
Bangladesh declared independence on March 26, 1971, a day after Pakistan military began Operation Searchlight, killing innocent, unarmed civilians, teachers and students of Dhaka University. In the subsequent months until December 16, according to Bangladesh government, Pakistani forces killed three million Bengalis. Millions took shelter in India, while hundreds of thousands of Bengali women were raped.
Bangladesh has been demanding that Pakistan officially offer apology for the genocide during the Liberation War that was a culmination of decades of economic and political deprivation following the partition of India and Pakistan based on religion.
Bangladesh's relations with Pakistan deteriorated further after the latter's parliament adopted resolutions against the war crimes trial of Bangladesh, which hanged some major criminals who committed crimes against humanity in 1971. Pakistan's application for appointing its envoy was not accepted for nearly two years until November 2019.
In recent months, Pakistan's bid to improve relations with Bangladesh has been visible. Dhaka asked Islamabad to resolve outstanding issues, which include receiving an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide in 1971, repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Bangladesh, and the division of assets.    -Agencies


