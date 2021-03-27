Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Guterres greets Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Guterres greets Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence

Guterres greets Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Friday in a video message extended his warm greetings and congratulations to the government and
people of Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of the country's independence.
"I send warm greetings and congratulations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of their independence," he said.
The video message was screened at the concluding ceremony of the 10-day special programme at the national parade ground here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
President M Abdul Hamid addressed the function as the chief guest while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it as the guest of honor with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The people of Bangladesh have made tremendous rise over the past five decades, particularly on the issues of social development and disaster preparedness, Guterres said, adding, "I congratulate you on this progress, including your forthcoming graduation from the category of the Least Developed Countries".
Bangladesh is playing valuable role at the world stage as the largest troop contributor to the UN peacekeeping operations, chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and host of thousands of forcibly displaced Rohingya people from Myanmar, he said.
Noting that UN is Bangladesh's steadfast partner in all these areas, he said, the UN continues to assist Bangladesh in tackling the climate crisis and working for the sustainable development works. "I send you my best wishes for your golden jubilee," the UN secretary general said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 die as gas cylinder explodes in 3-vehicle pile-up in Rajshahi
Imran says destinies of our peoples intertwined
Erdogan for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Guterres greets Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Johnson hails Bangladesh’s fastest growing economy
Putin terms Bangabandhu outstanding leader
Biden greets BD, seeks to work with Hasina
BD to seek transit to enhance trade with Nepal, Bhutan


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft