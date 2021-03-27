Johnson hails Bangladesh’s fastest growing economy

Video
Saturday, 27 March, 2021
Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed Bangladesh as "one of the fastest-growing economies in the world" and emphasised that the UK and
Bangladesh share the ambition to create an even more prosperous and environmentally-sustainable future.
He congratulated the people of Bangladesh on their Golden Jubilee and said he looks forward to the two countries working together to create an environmentally-sustainable future.
"It's amazing to reflect on how much your nation has achieved since the circumstance of its birth," said the UK Prime Minister.
In a video message, Johnson remembered the historic visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Downing Street in London in 1972, describing the visit as "instrumental in forging the friendship" between the UK and Bangladesh.    -UNB


