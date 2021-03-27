Pledge to steer country to prosperity



Bangladesh Air Force, with airliners and helicopters, draws the patterns of 101 on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 marking the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of the country on Friday. PHOTO: ISPR

On March 26, 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence following the barbaric crackdown on unarmed and sleeping population of the country by the Pakistani occupation forces on the night of March 25.

After the nine-month War of Liberation with supreme sacrifices of three million people and at the cost of chastity of two lakh women, Bangladesh achieved its cherished victory on December 16, 1971.

The Independence Day's

programmes began by heralding a 50-gun salute early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.

The national flags were flown atop all government and private buildings while all streets and important city intersections were decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands were illuminated with colourful lights.

On this auspicious occasion, glowing tributes was paid to the martyrs and veterans of the War of Liberation.

The National Memorial at Savar was the main venue of the celebration of the day where President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

Families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies and people from all walks of life also laid wreaths at the National Memorial in the morning of the day.

The day was a public holiday. President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen living both at home and abroad marking the auspicious occasion.

The government took elaborate programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee of country's Independence and National Day with due respect by maintaining health guidelines for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The government observed a 10-day celebration programme at National Parade Ground scheduled from March 17 to March 26 to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the closing ceremony of the programmes.

Besides, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on March 17, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on March 19, Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari on March 22 and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on March 24 attended the celebration in person.

National dailies brought out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private radio stations and television channels aired month-long special programmes on Liberation War highlighting the significance of the day.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, and other social and cultural organisations arranged discussions, cultural programmes and sports competition while painting competition for children, easy and debate competition were held virtually.

Reception was accorded to freedom fighters and the members of martyred freedom fighters in city, zila and upazila levels, while Bangladesh Postal Office published commemorating postal stamps.

Special prayers were offered in all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation, four national leaders, martyrs of the War of Liberation and all other patriotic sons of the soil.

Improved meals were served to the inmates of hospitals, jails, old homes and orphanage centres to mark the day. The country's all children's parks and museums were open for all.

Different political parties as well as socio-cultural and professional organisations also took up various programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

The ruling Awami League (AL) drew up several programmes to observe the Independence Day and National Day.

To mark the day, national and party flags were hoisted atop of Bangabandhu Bhaban, party's central office and offices across the country in the dawn.

AL leaders and activists paid tributes to Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar at 7:00am after the President and the Prime Minister.

AL leaders paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi at 8:00am.

A discussion on Independence Day will be held at AL central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 11:00am on March 28.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend and chair the meeting via videoconferencing.

Every year, March 26 brings the most tragic reminiscence of the history's blackest episode that heralded a nine-month bloody ordeal from the night of March 25, 1971, achieving the long-cherished victory on December 16 the same year at the cost of a sea of blood.









