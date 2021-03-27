BD-India unity a must to fight terrorism, Modi at Mujib Borsho celebrations



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking as Guest of Honour at the celebrations of Mujib Borsho and golden jubilee of Bangladeshs independence at the National Parade Ground in the capital on Friday. PHOTO: PID

"The ideologies and forces behind these inhuman acts are active even today. We not only need to be alert, but also need to stay united to fight them," he said referring to common threats such as terrorism.

He was addressing at the special programme marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

To join the programme Indian Prime Minister arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning. He was accorded a rousing reception as he arrived here on Friday morning on a two-day state visit to join the twin celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Bangladesh and India have a common heritage, common development, common goals and common challenges too," Modi said in his Guest of Honor speech at National Parade Ground.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister

Sheikh Rehana, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, among others, were present.

He paid tributes to Bangabandhu, who dedicated his whole life for Bangladesh and its people.

"For us Indians, it is a matter of pride, that we had the opportunity to honour Sheikh Mujibur with the Gandhi Peace Prize."

"We must remember that though we have similar possibilities in the area of trade and development, we also face similar threats, such as terrorism," he said.

Modi said both the countries had the power of democracy and a clear vision for moving forward.

"India and Bangladesh moving forward together is equally important for the development of the entire region," the Indian Prime Minister said.

"I'm pleased that you've included me in the celebrations of this important milestone in the development journey of Bangladesh," Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Hindu shrines in Orakandi temple and Jeshoreshawri temple by helicopter, according to his tentative programme schedule.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Premier will have a one-to-one bilateral talk at the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received his Indian counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA). A 19-gun salute heralded the arrival of Narendra Modi while a red carpet was rolled out at the airport to welcome him.

After few hours of landing in Bangladesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Bangla thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for according him a special welcome at the airport.

"Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport," he tweeted both in Bangla and English after arriving here for a two-day state visit.

The Indian Premier became the fifth among the world leaders to attend the 10-day celebration. It was the concluding day of the Mujib Borsho celebration.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar on Friday and paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War. He signed the Visitors' Book there after planting a sapling.

"On behalf of the people of India, I pray that the eternal flame at Savar remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppression," he wrote.

He said their valour will continue to inspire future generations to fight injustice and defend the cause of righteousness.

"May every visitor to this revered ground honour the sacred memory of the millions who were slain but not silenced," he wrote.

In a separate tweet on Thursday, the Indian premier said New Delhi's partnership with Dhaka is an important pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy, and 'we are committed to further deepen and diversify it'.

India will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership, he added in the tweet.

The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka today evening.







