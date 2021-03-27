

Beauty of freedom dips with improper use: Hamid

"Independence is the right of the people. However, the true meaning of freedom can only be achieved if it is used properly," Hamid said on Friday. "The beauty of freedom diminishes with its inappropriate use. Liberation and arbitrariness cannot be treated in the same manner."

Hamid spoke on the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence at the National Parade Ground.

The new and future generation should be educated about Bangabandhu's life, work, principles and ideology, said Hamid.

"Initiatives need to be taken so that we can represent Bangabandhu in the international arena in different languages. Researchers, historians and politicians need to play the pioneering role in this regard," Hamid said.

Bangabandhu did not confine himself just as a friend of Bengal but became the friend of the world instead, he said.

"He had kinship for the oppressed-exploited people of the whole world," Hamid said.

Bangabandhu did not achieve his vast political prudence through academic exercise, but learning was from his involvement with the masses, Hamid said.

"He used to understand the pulse of people, know their requirements and claims and also stand beside them in their time of need."

Praising India as the closest neighbour and a "trusted friend" of Bangladesh, Hamid welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the the historic celebrations. -bdnews24.com







President Abdul Hamid has said development is not the sole responsibility of the political leadership, but as citizens of an independent country, it is the duty and responsibility of everybody."Independence is the right of the people. However, the true meaning of freedom can only be achieved if it is used properly," Hamid said on Friday. "The beauty of freedom diminishes with its inappropriate use. Liberation and arbitrariness cannot be treated in the same manner."Hamid spoke on the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence at the National Parade Ground.The new and future generation should be educated about Bangabandhu's life, work, principles and ideology, said Hamid."Initiatives need to be taken so that we can represent Bangabandhu in the international arena in different languages. Researchers, historians and politicians need to play the pioneering role in this regard," Hamid said.Bangabandhu did not confine himself just as a friend of Bengal but became the friend of the world instead, he said."He had kinship for the oppressed-exploited people of the whole world," Hamid said.Bangabandhu did not achieve his vast political prudence through academic exercise, but learning was from his involvement with the masses, Hamid said."He used to understand the pulse of people, know their requirements and claims and also stand beside them in their time of need."Praising India as the closest neighbour and a "trusted friend" of Bangladesh, Hamid welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the the historic celebrations. -bdnews24.com