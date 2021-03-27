Video
Saturday, 27 March, 2021
Blinken greets people of Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the momentous occasion of its golden jubilee of independence.
"US and Bangladesh both undertook courageous struggles for independence," said Blinken in a statement on Friday.
The message read out the last day of the 10-day special programme at the national parade ground in the city marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
"As we work together towards a safe and secure region and a healthy and prosperous future, we recognise the remarkable contributions Bangladesh has made to global development," he continued.
"I wish all Bangladeshis a joyous celebration of your milestone Golden Jubilee," Blinken said.
"Over the last 50 years, we have cooperated on issues ranging from economic development to peacekeeping, and we have fostered strong people-to-people ties," he said.
"As a result, our friendship has grown ever stronger. Today, our people are partnering to promote human rights, address climate change, and combat the Covid-19 pandemic," added the US secretary of State.



