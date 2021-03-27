Clashes over Modi’s visit leave 60 injured in city

At least 60 people, including journalists, were injured as police, Chhatra League, Jubo League men and protesters clashed over Narendra Modi's visit outside Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the city on Friday.

Journalists of several TV channels were also among the injured.

Right after Jummah, many demonstrators started chanting slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Dhaka near the south gate of the mosque, prompting police to fire rubber bullets and charge batons on them.

Police fired tear gas shells and water cannons to control the situation as clashes erupted after Friday prayers.

The clashes erupted after Bangladesh Chhatra League activists tried to stop a group of Muslim worshippers who began protesting Modi's visit to Bangladesh for his government's policy towards minorities.

Then, activists and leaders of Chhatra League and Jubo League attacked them with sticks at the north gate of the mosque. They kept beating the protesters until they retreated and entered the mosque.

After a while, the demonstrators became organized and counter-attacked the BCL and Jubo League men.

Police lobbed tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. They also fired blank shots. Several people, including media persons, were injured in the clashes.

Earlier, the activists and leaders of the ruling party took position inside the mosque before beginning of the prayers. Some others were standing outside the mosque.

A large number of RAB members besides police were also present on the spot.

Police also fired rubber bullets and warning shots as the protesters torched two motorcycles outside the mosque.

Witnesses said the protesters took out a procession from the north gate of the mosque after the prayers. A group of BCL activists who came to the mosque to say their prayers resisted immediately and the clashes started. As the police tried to enter the area, the protesters threw brickbats.

The agitators gathered inside the mosque after a large number of policemen came, according to police.





