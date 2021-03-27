Video
Hefazat-police clashes leave four dead

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

At least four people have been killed in clashes with the law enforcers in Chattogram after the members of Hefazat-e Islam attacked a police station and government structures on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan, the police say.
Thousands of hardline Islamist members of the organisation from Darul Ulum Moinul Islam or Hathazari Boro Madrasa rampaged through Hathazari after Friday prayers in the afternoon.
Witnesses said the Hefazat activists marched in procession in protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh, condemning his government's policy towards Muslims in India.
They ran riot at Hathazari Police Station, union land office and Dak bungalow.
The Hefazat activists from the madrasa attacked and vandalised the police station without provocation, said Mosiuddaula Reza, an additional superintendent of police.    -bdnews24.com


