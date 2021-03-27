Will do my best to ink Teesta treaty, Modi tells JP team

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that he will do his best to ink a water sharing deal on Teesta and other common rivers with Bangladesh.

Modi came up with the assurance while a four-member delegation lead by Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the Opposition of Jatiya Party meets with him at Hotel Sonargaon on Friday.

Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, Secretary-General of the party Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, and Co-chairman Ruhul Amin Hawlader were present the 25-minute long meeting with the Indian Primer.

"I have already made the commitment on inking treaty on water-sharing of Teesta River. Discussions at the technical level are going on in this regard. We must sign the treaty," Bablu quoted Modi as saying.

During the meeting, Jatiya Party raised the longstanding issue of resolving the water-sharing of Teesta and other 54 common rivers with India, and urged Modi to take effective measures to resolve the issue with Bangladesh.

"We have requested the Indian prime minister to introduce on-arrival visa for Bangladeshi citizens, increase people to people connectivity. We also urged him to increase scholarship for Bangladeshi students," GM Quader told reporters.

"We will do whatever necessary for our friendly country Bangladesh," GM Quader quoted Modi as saying.







