Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Will do my best to ink Teesta treaty, Modi tells JP team

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that he will do his best to ink a water sharing deal on Teesta and other common rivers with Bangladesh.
Modi came up with the assurance while a four-member delegation lead by Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the Opposition of Jatiya Party meets with him at Hotel Sonargaon on Friday.
Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, Secretary-General of the party Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, and Co-chairman Ruhul Amin Hawlader were present the 25-minute long meeting with the Indian Primer.
"I have already made the commitment on inking treaty on water-sharing of Teesta River. Discussions at the technical level are going on in this regard. We must sign the treaty," Bablu quoted Modi as saying.
During the meeting, Jatiya Party raised the longstanding issue of resolving the water-sharing of Teesta and other 54 common rivers with India, and urged Modi to take effective measures to resolve the issue with Bangladesh.
"We have requested the Indian prime minister to introduce on-arrival visa for Bangladeshi citizens, increase people to people connectivity. We also urged him to increase scholarship for Bangladeshi students," GM Quader told  reporters.
"We will do whatever necessary for our friendly country Bangladesh," GM Quader quoted Modi as saying.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blinken greets people of Bangladesh
Myanmar protest deaths top 300
Clashes over Modi’s visit leave 60 injured in city
Hefazat-police clashes leave four dead
Will do my best to ink Teesta treaty, Modi tells JP team
Book Fair wears a festive look
West Bengal, Assam’s first phase voting begins today
Highest daily C-19 cases since July last year


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft