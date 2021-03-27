Video
Book Fair wears a festive look

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Tausiful Islam, From DU

Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021 on Friday wore a festive look with visitors wearing colorful dresses.
Children were seen wrapping their foreheads with ribbons inscribed with 'Golden Jubilee of Independence', men wearing punjabi emblazoned with the flag of Bangladesh and women putting on sarees of motley colors.
Children also got their cheeks painted with the national flag and country's map while girls put on garlands of flowers on their heads.
The day also coincided with the weekend as yesterday was Friday.
The fair began on March 18 instead of February 1, because of the rise of Corona pandemic.
Every year, the book lovers have the chance to celebrate Mother Language Day commemorating language martyrs who laid down their lives in 1952 as Bangla Academy organise the fair in February.
But this year, the visitors got the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day instead of Mother Language Day and Valentine's Day during the book fair.
The book fair drew a large number of crowds on the ninth day of the month-long book fair as yesterday was the golden jubilee of independence of the country.
This year's book fair is dedicated to the freedom fighters of the Liberation War in 1971 and the theme of the fair is 'Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence'.
Mahima Chowdhuy, a little girl, said her father bought her 10 books as she was going to school from the next year.
Labib Ahmed was seen visiting the stalls grabbing his two sons by his two hands. He said he knew coming to the book fair might be harmful during this pandemic situation. But still he came on the insistence of their children.
A discussion on 'Golden Jubilee of Independence: 50 Year Journey of Independent Bangladesh' was held on the main podium on the premises of Bangla Academy presided by Shamsuzzaman Khan while Bangla Academy DG Habibullah Sirajee gave the welcome speech.


