Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:44 AM
West Bengal, Assam’s first phase voting begins today

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

NEW DELHI, Mar 26: West Bengal and Assam are set for the first phase of assembly elections on Saturday. Campaigning for this phase will end on Thursday evening. As per the Election Commission's schedule, while 47 Assembly seats in Assam will go polls in the first, polling in West Bengal will cover 30 seats.
While in Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain the power, the saffron party is pulling out all stops to wrest power from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.
In Bengal, the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.
The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP is projecting it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. The BJP is aiming to get a majority of over 200 seats.
The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation.    -TNN


