Highest daily C-19 cases since July last year

The country on Friday saw 3,737 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily count since July 2 last year, taking the total number of people infected to 588,132.

The current positivity rate is 13.69 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 12.95 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On July 2 in 2020, the country reported 4,019 cases of Covid-19 across the country.

During the same time until 8:00am on Friday, 33 more deaths from Covid-19 were recorded across the country, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,830.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.5 per cent.

Besides, 2057 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 531,951 with a 90.45 per cent recovery rate, said

As many as 27,299 samples were tested at 224 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,542,030 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the deceased, 21 were men and 12 were women. Four were between 41-50-years-old, 14 within 51-60 and 15 were above 60 years old. Twenty-six of them died in Dhaka, six in Chattogram and one in Rajshahi divisions.

Among the deceased, 32 died at different hospitals while one at home.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,671 of the total deceased were men and 2,159 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,769,600 lives and infected 126,203,857 people across the world till Friday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 101,822,657 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 221 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December in 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







