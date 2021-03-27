Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Highest daily C-19 cases since July last year

33 deaths, 3,737 infections in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

The country on Friday saw 3,737 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily count since July 2 last year, taking the total number of people infected to 588,132.
The current positivity rate is 13.69 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 12.95 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On July 2 in 2020, the country reported 4,019 cases of Covid-19 across the country.
During the same time until 8:00am on Friday, 33 more deaths from Covid-19 were recorded across the country, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,830.  
The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.5 per cent.
Besides, 2057 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 531,951 with a 90.45 per cent recovery rate, said
 As many as 27,299 samples were tested at 224 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,542,030 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the deceased, 21 were men and 12 were women. Four were between 41-50-years-old, 14 within 51-60 and 15 were above 60 years old. Twenty-six of them died in Dhaka, six in Chattogram and one in Rajshahi divisions.
Among the deceased, 32 died at different hospitals while one at home.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,671 of the total deceased were men and 2,159 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,769,600 lives and infected 126,203,857 people across the world till Friday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 101,822,657 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 221 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December in 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blinken greets people of Bangladesh
Myanmar protest deaths top 300
Clashes over Modi’s visit leave 60 injured in city
Hefazat-police clashes leave four dead
Will do my best to ink Teesta treaty, Modi tells JP team
Book Fair wears a festive look
West Bengal, Assam’s first phase voting begins today
Highest daily C-19 cases since July last year


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft