

Killing spree in Myanmar worries us



However, the undemocratic Myanmar military regime is not only a grave threat to that country's democracy, but poses a serious challenge to the region's geopolitical stability. Among the multiple regional impacts, the unelected military junta is likely to push the region toward democratic regression at a time when other Southeast Asian states like the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand are suffering democratic backsliding as well. It will add to regional instability: Beside outward migration flows, armed ethnic insurgencies in Myanmar might take advantage of the putsch to step up their military campaigns and end ceasefire deals.



We have always adopted a firm stance against military dictatorship anywhere around the world, and despite an unsettled humanitarian crisis between us two countries, we harshly condemn the Myanmar military's latest move unleashing brutality on its own people. The autocratic military regime in Myanmar must stop killing its innocent citizens and protesters.



Crimes against humanity are being committed almost daily in Myanmar; these abhorrent and brutal killings further demonstrate the horrific nature of the military regime's assault on its own people and its complete disregard for lives of the people in Myanmar. Even though a number of international countries have condemned use of lethal force on civilians, but the reality is the military junta has not refrained from open firing. Beside indiscriminate killings thousands have been detained and thrown behind bars.



The point, however, as governments around the world continue to condemn Myanmar's military coup, we believe verbal denunciation is not enough. It is time to take concrete action by quickly imposing trade and economic sanctions targeting Myanmar's new military regime. A group of 137 nongovernmental organizations from 31 countries have called on the UN Security Council to urgently impose a global arms embargo on Myanmar. We expect the UN to positively respond to their collective plea.



It is disturbing to note that some 34 more people have been killed in Myanmar, taking the civilian death toll in the security forces' crackdown on anti-coup protests to 320. According to Save the Children sources, at least 20 children have been killed in protests, which show little sign of abating despite the increasing use of tear gas, rubber- bullets and live rounds. Moreover, additional deaths have been recorded across the country including Yangon, its biggest city and ethnic minority areas in the country's borderlands.