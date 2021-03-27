Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Killing spree in Myanmar worries us

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Killing spree in Myanmar worries us

Killing spree in Myanmar worries us

It is disturbing to note that some 34 more people have been killed in Myanmar, taking the civilian death toll in the security forces' crackdown on anti-coup protests to 320. According to Save the Children sources, at least 20 children have been killed in protests, which show little sign of abating despite the increasing use of tear gas, rubber- bullets and live rounds. Moreover, additional deaths have been recorded across the country including Yangon, its biggest city and ethnic minority areas in the country's borderlands.

However, the undemocratic Myanmar military regime is not only a grave threat to that country's democracy, but poses a serious challenge to the region's geopolitical stability.  Among the multiple regional impacts, the unelected military junta is likely to push the region toward democratic regression at a time when other Southeast Asian states like the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand are suffering democratic backsliding as well. It will add to regional instability: Beside outward migration flows, armed ethnic insurgencies in Myanmar might take advantage of the putsch to step up their military campaigns and end ceasefire deals.

We have always adopted a firm stance against military dictatorship anywhere around the world, and despite an unsettled humanitarian crisis between us two countries, we harshly condemn the Myanmar military's latest move unleashing brutality on its own people. The autocratic military regime in Myanmar must stop killing its innocent citizens and protesters.

Crimes against humanity are being committed almost daily in Myanmar; these abhorrent and brutal killings further demonstrate the horrific nature of the military regime's assault on its own people and its complete disregard for lives of the people in Myanmar. Even though a number of international countries have condemned use of lethal force on civilians, but the reality is the military junta has not refrained from open firing. Beside indiscriminate killings thousands have been detained and thrown behind bars.

The point, however, as governments around the world continue to condemn Myanmar's military coup, we believe verbal denunciation is not enough. It is time to take concrete action by quickly imposing trade and economic sanctions targeting Myanmar's new military regime. A group of 137 nongovernmental organizations from 31 countries have called on the UN Security Council to urgently impose a global arms embargo on Myanmar. We expect the UN to positively respond to their collective plea.

Sanctions on selective individuals or military generals won't end the woes. We are worried.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Killing spree in Myanmar worries us
Bangladesh at fifty
Bright prospects of  Bangladesh-Bhutan cooperation
Boosting ties with Nepal
New strains of C-19 wreaks havoc
Bolstering ties with Sri Lanka
Breathtaking air pollution in Dhaka city
Ekushey Book Fair despite a challenge


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft