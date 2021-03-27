Video
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:44 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Cryptocurrency and the centralized monetary system

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Dear Sir

According to Investopedia, a cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Cryptocurrency works on "blockchain" technology which is basically a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers. Among all the 5000+ cryptocurrencies that exists as of 2021, Bitcoin is the most popular among them and its monetary value has raised up to USD 60 thousand per coin.

Though South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and all other still don't accept cryptocurrency as a legal procedure to make transactions as block chain technology is decentralized unlike centralized monetary system and its emerge can severely disrupt many industries including finance and law. In dark web, criminals make transaction for drugs, weapons and many other illegal activities through cryptocurrencies as anyone is anonymous in block chain network and no particular entity or government has control over this decentralized network.

Though there are many drawbacks in using cryptos, but developed countries like Japan, United States, Canada, France, Germany and many others are accepting this revolutionary technology as it's way safer and reliable than traditional fiat money. These technical supremacies are making cryptocurrencies more prominent and this could replace our traditional financial system in the near future.

Proshun Chowdhury, Department of Finance and Marketing
North South University



Cryptocurrency and the centralized monetary system
