

Budget Tracking: How CSOs are influencing WASH budgets



Budget Tracking process has been undertaken by Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP) through four approaches: i) Campaign and Social Mobilisation ii) Lobbying and Advocacy iii) WASH service monitoring and iv) WASH Budget Monitoring through a customized tool. This tool was used for systematic data collection from service providers such as the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) and Union Parishad. Budget tracking is also considered as a vehicle to reach duty bearers under the Right to Information Act 2009. It gives opportunity to be part of the planning process of Union Parishad with grassroots, and become transparent and accountable.



DORP has motivated chairpersons of union parishads (the lowest tier of local government structure after sub-district) to display their fiscal budget on their office wall so that it is visible to the community as to how much budget is allocated, how much is received and how much has been spent. This is subsequently published as a budget booklet. Furthermore, DORP along with other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have organized pre-budget and open budget discussions through which budget is becoming an essential discussion item at the lowest tier of local government institutions, i.e. Union Parishad.



Increasingly, citizens are getting the opportunity to get involved in the decision-making process of WASH service delivery at Upazila level. About 15 per cent budget for WASH from Annual Development Programme (ADP) is a commitment from Local Government Division (LGD) of Government of Bangladesh which is an opportunity for CSO to explore and influence local authority to ensure these allocations for poor and marginalized. This guidance has been given through the Pro-poor strategy of Bangladesh.



The community demand on WASH-related issues was shared with Upazila Parishad via petitions organized by CSOs. Thus, bottom-up and systematic lobbying was done through budget tracking initiatives in ground. The issues related to equity, gender and social inclusion cannot be addressed without inviting and engaging local communities as well as CSOs. This bottom-up approach has given confidence to the marginalised to express their needs which were not accounted before. Mainly women and common people were not welcomed in any decision making process related to WASH of local government institutions--municipalities, union parishad as well as service providers--while Budget Tracking methods has created a pathways to involve local communities in these institutions.



Budget tracking and achieved outcomes:

(1) Increased budget allocation in union parishads due to lobby and advocacy of CSOs. The use of the WASH budget monitoring tool led to 13-19 per cent increase in the annual budget at the union parishad level. The findings demonstrate that gender and social inclusion in budget monitoring lead to increase in WASH allocations for socially excluded groups if it includes processes that increase participation and access to information for socially excluded people.



(2) Budget is now open to all, thereby, increased accountability and transparency among duty bearers is ensured.



(3) Helped in mobilizing the community and ensuring the participation of all relevant stakeholders such as service providers, public representatives and right holders.



(4) Addressing SDG-6.B (support and strengthen the participation of local communities in improving water and sanitation management) by which localizing SDG is ensured.



(5) Helpful to link local with national issues. Leaving No One Behind (LNOB) is a global as well as national commitment, using the Budget Tracking tool, we can check on the ground the follow up to the governmental LNOB agenda.



In Bangladesh, DORP along with other CSOs are engaged in budget tracking through mobilizing communities to express their needs, and we expect that government is opening up these spaces further for greater interest of poor communities who are always deprived.

The writer is the director (Research, Planning and Monitoring), Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP)

















