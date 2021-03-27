For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 264 million individuals worldwide suffer from depression. With increased stress caused by separation, disturbances in regular routines, economic instability, illness, fear of contagion and risk of death during the current pandemic, etc. Moreover, the number is expected to increase exponentially in the near future.



There are several triggering factors behind depression. The most widely known ones are situational changes (e.g. experiencing the death of a close friend or being fired) and hormonal changes (e.g. thyroid problems or menopause). However, there are lesser known causes, such as genetics and seasonal changes (i.e. Seasonal Affective Disorder).



It is a like a cancerous disease in the sense that if we do not pay heed to the symptoms, it can cause excessive damage at the end. Determining if persistent unshakable dark feelings are a result of depression can in fact be the first step toward healing and recovery.



Major depression is a mood disorder that affects the way you feel about life in general. Having a hopeless or helpless outlook on your life is the most common symptom of depression. You can feel a deep sense of hopelessness about the future, with little expectation that circumstances can improve.



This feeling of worthlessness, self-hate, or inappropriate guilt is one of the main reasons why depressed people become suicidal or they no longer feel the will to live. A person who is considering suicide might exhibit a change in attitude or behaviour, choosing to be alone and avoiding friends or social activities which are also possible symptoms of depression, a leading cause of suicide. Almost 8,00,000 lives are lost each year as a result of suicide, with this being the second major reason for death within the 15-29 age group (WHO).



In addition, the person might suddenly become less concerned about their personal appearance. Depression can slowly take away your happiness, contentment and fulfilment from the things you loved to do like painting, singing or growing plants.



Some of the reasons why they stop doing the things they love is because they feel exhausted and drained. Depression can take away your energy and make you feel an overwhelming feeling of fatigue which could either lead to excessive sleeping or insomnia.



Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can make it hard to fall asleep, hard to stay asleep. The lack of proper and restful sleep can also often lead to anxiety disorder. It is characterized by significant feelings of anxiety and fear. You can start to feel nervous, restless and tensed about small events which may lead to rapid breathing, heavy sweating and increased heart rate.



Depression can also cause major mood swings where you can find yourself bursting with anger and crying uncontrollably in the next minute. Just like how we feel, our appetite and weight can also fluctuate. Some people with depression either have an increased appetite and gain excessive weight or decreased appetite and lose weight.

Feeling these things are major symptoms of having depression. It affects millions of people causing problems in many aspects of their life ranging from employment to personal relationships, but there are varying treatments available from lifestyle changes to medications. No matter the path of treatment you choose, asking for professional help is the first step to getting back to feeling like yourself again.



Depression carries a lot of weight along with it. It can take control over a person and control their mind. Moreover, it deprives a person from every light and happiness leaving them feeling like an empty shell worth nothing. In fact, it has the ability to make you and your loved ones feel powerless. Oftentimes your loved ones feel like whatever they are doing to help is not enough and it makes them frustrated.



As a matter of fact, frustration is acceptable; however, abandoning depressed people to suffer like that is not. So what can we do to help? First and foremost, we should be aware of the fact that depression is just as significant as any other bodily illness which gives us no right to excuse the troubles and discomforts of the ones suffering from it.



Secondly, we should be careful with our choice of words for our loved ones suffering from depression. We can try catering for their needs in a way so that it does not make them feel like they are being a burden on our shoulders. As much as we would like them to be happy, it is not easy for them to overcome past trauma or any other reason which has caused their depression.



We need to remind them that they are worthy, we need to remind them how beautiful or capable they are, we need to remind them of their accomplishments to help them disregard their insecurities. If necessary, as well as reassure them that they are loved and needed after listening to them properly.



We can help them with chores or revisit happy and old memories. We should allow them to be open but try not to force it upon them if they refuse since it can be traumatic for them to open up about issues that are personal which may have deeply shaped and paved their way towards depression. Arraying physical affection like a hug or holding their hand if they are afraid can help but we should be mindful to seek permission first.



We should try not to make them feel like they are not in control of their own body since we never know what they have been through. However, the least we can do is to ask for permission. It is important to recognize symptoms of depression and take actions to prevent a person from further descending into downward spirals.



It must be noted that people suffering from depression are often reluctant to ask for help because they feel ashamed and fear the stigma of admitting their mental health issues. Therefore, it is important for us to get them the help they need. If there is someone you know that needs help, suggest them to seek help from a professional or offer to help them little by little to your best potential.

Arin Rahman is pursuing B.Sc in Information and Communication Engineering from Bangladesh University of Professionals. Aryana Anjum Athoy is a freelance contributor. Navila Zaman Ifrah is a freelance contributor. Arafat Reza is an LLB graduate from BPP University, UK.





