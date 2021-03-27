

Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’



Anti-coup protesters are putting up resistance with stones, petrol bomb, bow and arrow, sling shots, putting up smoke curtain in defence, people leaving major cities to escape military's brutality, Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) gained momentum, silent strike and so forth are people's manifestations against military seizing.



All those happened in Myanmar in a short span of time since February 1, 2021. Social media and electronic media with incident reports from across Myanmar cities, towns and villages have become "anti-coup protesters' diary".



What is happening in Myanmar is no doubt a military coup. But China calls it Myanmar's internal matter to change government. On the insistence of China, India, Russia and Vietnam the UNSC removed the word 'coup' from a draft statement agreed on March 10, 2021. Before that, China and Russia on February 2, 2021 blocked the UK drafted UNSC resolution condemning military coup in Myanmar. When China termed the coup as Myanmar's internal matter, anti-coup protesters threatened to disrupt the Madey Island-Kunming oil and gas pipe line calling it as their internal matters too.



Angry protesters did not disrupt China's strategic fuel line but allegedly set ablaze ten Chinese owned factories at Hlaing Tharyar in the Yangon's industrial suburb on March 14, 2021. The incident led to the killing of 58 protester and 300 injured, highest in a day since the beginning of anti-coup protest on February 02, 2021. The incident of March 14, 2021 is the outburst of anti-China sentiment which was growing since February 01, 2021. China called upon the military junta to protect Chinese property and its people in Myanmar.



China with huge political and economic stakes in Myanmar is trying to play a balanced role in the crisis. It has USD 15 billion FDI in 134 projects. Kyaukphyu/Madey Island-Kunming oil and gas pipe line pumping 22 million ton oil and 12 billion cubic meter gas annually into China. Gas and oil pipeline reduced dependence on the Strait of Malacca, a choke point in the sea control strategy. There is proposed USD 20 billion railway project between Kyaukpyu in Myanmar's Rakhine Sate and Kunming in China's Yunan province. The railway line is to play a key role in providing China's land locked southern region access to the Bay of Bengal. Railway connectivity will be augmented by express way between Ruili in Yunan Province and Kyaukphyu.



Military's atrocity has been getting international political backing from China, Russia and India. But China is in the limelight. In 2017 China and Russia blocked UNSC condemnation of the military's genocidal crimes against Rohingyas. Immediately after committing genocidal crimes the Senior General Min Aung Hlaing flew to China to seek protection. Aung San Suu Kyi also flew to China to seek support for the Senior General in a bid to keep him in good humour. Suu Kyi also flew to Hague to defend the Senior General in the International Court of Justice. Irony of fate! Now the Senior General is inflicting brutality upon her supporters which she defended against Rohingyas.



Flag bearers of democracy seem to be following "watching and worrying" strategy. Some of them imposed targeted sanctions against Generals with no effect to improve the situation. The West thinks that stringent actions against military regime will push Myanmar deeper into Chinese arms. On the other hand, no action or a little action did not make any difference. The regime will remain inclined to China for its survival. With military regime at the helm of the state, Myanmar remains into Chinese arms.



Anti-coup protest has spread across the country as the military regime has been perpetrating brutality. Streets have been rendered desolate but yet to get people back to business as usual. Rather more departments and organizations are joining the CDM. Despite pressure from the military, government Medical and Railway Staffs did not return to work but left government quarters. Neither party is showing any sign to give up. Both are resolutely defiant and entrenched into their dugouts. Both sides are locked in a situation to "Make or Break".



If people win, that will mark the beginning of an end to military's political control over the country. Myanmar military is not going to accept that. The junta will do everything possible not letting things go out of hand. It will continue crackdown with more severity to hold onto to power until the domestic and international situation force it otherwise.



If the junta wins, people will see the death of democracy in Myanmar for which they have been shedding blood on the street and undergone untold sufferings. Military will retain the political control of the country for indefinite period of time. It will devise an electoral system which will never challenge military's authority in the state affairs, rather make it more powerful over civilian component of the government under current constitution. The new system of governance will be like "militocracy" that is "military dictated democratic government".



Last but not the least, China perhaps would not want see the West and India taking control of its strategic backyard which it developed over the decades. For Russia, it will be happy getting bigger arms deal. And for India, it will be happy to secure space in the military government to advance its interests.

Mohammad Abdur Razzak is a retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy





