33 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 33 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Gopalganj and Natore, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested a total of 29 people on different charges in the city.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drug during the drives.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

GOPALGANJ: A mobile court in the district detained a teenage boy on Tuesday morning on charge of eve teasing.

The arrested person is Sabbir Kazi, 18, son of Islam Kazi, a resident of Police Line area in the district town.

The mobile court led by Executing Magistrate Md Riazur Rahman detained Sabbir red-handed in front of SM Model Government High School in the morning while he was teasing a female student.

Some of Sabbir's friends fled the scene during the drive.

NATORE: Police arrested three people including two fake journalists in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Monday on charge of extortion.

The arrested persons are Sourav Hossain, 32, son of Mukhter Hossain, Faridul Islam Murad, 33, son of Latif Biswas, and Mamun Hossain, 30, son of Nurul Islam, residents of Sadar Upazila in Magura District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naldanga Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam Mridha said the accused took an interview of one Shahidul Islam Babu, a chairman candidate of upcoming union parishad election, in Ramshar Kajipur Village under Biprobelghoria Union in the upazila after showing fake identity cards as journalists.

At that time, they demanded money from Shahidul Islam.

Later, Shahidul came to know that they are fake journalists and filed a case against them with Naldanga PS.

Following this, police arrested them, the OC added.