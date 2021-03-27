Three held for raping girl at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Mar 26: A boy and his two friends have been arrested in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening in a case filed over gang-rape of his girlfriend.

The arrested persons are Jubel Mia, 22, Bakul Rikman, 20, and Shipon Rikman, 20.

According to the case statement, Jubel and a 16-year-old girl of Dhopatila Village in the upazila had an affair.

On March 20, Jubel and Bakul picked up the girl from Shamsernagar Bazar after she went there to meet her boyfriend.

Later, they took her to Bakul's house where Jubel along with his five other friends allegedly raped the girl over night.

On March 21, the accused took the victim to their another friend's house in Premnagar Tea Garden area in Sadar Upazila where they allegedly raped her again in-turn.

Later, they left the victim in Munsiganj Bazar of Kamalganj in a critical condition.

Locals informed the family and the victim was taken to Maulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

The victim's father filed a case with Kamalganj Police Station (PS) on Tuesday afternoon against six youths.

Following this, police arrested three accused on Tuesday evening.

The arrested were produced before a court on Wednesday morning and, later, sent to jail.

Inspector (Investigation) of the PS Sohel Rana confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying to arrest the other accused.







