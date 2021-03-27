Video
Saturday, 27 March, 2021
Home Countryside

Teenage boy electrocuted at Lalmohan

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Mar 26: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Md Noman, 16, was the son of Md Siraj of Kulchara Village under Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Zakir Hossain said Noman came in contact with a live electric wire while working in the house in the morning, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SI added.


