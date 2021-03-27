Sand lifting from Buri Bhogai disturbs life at Nalitabari



The photo shows sand being lifted from the Buri Bhogai River in Nalitabari Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, sand is being dredged commercially from the Buri Bhogai River in the upazila. Because of protest by locals, the sand-lifting is being conducted in dark night. To escape public view, the time of the sand-lifting has been changed. Earlier, sand would be dredged during the day time.

Different points of the river have been leased to some soil traders as Balu (Sand) Mahals by the district administration. It is an annual practice.

Taking this as advantage, the lease-holders are lifting sand from other points which are not within the leased points.

After being protested by locals, now the traders keep their mini-dredger machines off in the day. But by the late night, they are running their sand-lifting in a festive manner.

At present, sand extraction is taking place at night in Nayabeel Doctor Goup point; but high sound of dredger machines is harming the locals' sleeping.

Sand-lifting is also going on in more one or two points. The night-sleep of thousands of people in about four/five villages in these points is hampered; locals are apprehending about existence of their houses.

On the other hand, soils have been cut in an unplanned way from croplands along banks of the river; so the river has been in existence crisis equally.

Locals and environmentalists said, sand does no longer available on the Bhogai bed; cutting top soils from the river-banking croplands and lifting sand in boring system from bottom of the river; the nature and ecology of the localities have been destroyed.

According to them, it is not possible to protect the Bhogai River without stopping the sand-lifting permanently; the leases should be evoked; and the law-breakers should be brought under legal actions including suing.

A local inhabitant Asif Ahmed said, by informing the matter to upazila administration, there has been no remedy.

Another Marfat Ali Maruf said, sand-lifting from the Bhogai River should be stopped by cancelling the lease contracts.

Shahjalal, another local, said, "We can't have good sleep at night, and finding none to tell it."

Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Helena Parveen said, "It is illegal to lift sand at night."

"Obviously, I shall take urgent step in this connection," she gave assurance.





