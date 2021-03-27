Six murdered, 10 wounded in four districts

Six people were murdered and 10 others injured in separate incidents in four districts- Munshiganj, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj and Sirajganj, in two days.

MUNSHIGANJ: Three people including two youths were killed in a clash between two groups of people during an arbitrary meeting in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Awlad Hossain Mintu, Imon Pathan and Sakib.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Momen said an arbitrary meeting took place in Uttar Islampur in the district town at around 10:30pm on Wednesday where supporters of Mintu and Jamal were locked into a clash.

At that time, Imon was stabbed to death while Sakib and Mintu Pradhan were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.

Sakib succumbed to his injuries at DMCH at night.

Later, Mintu died there at around 11am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

However, police detained ten people in this connection, the SP added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man was allegedly shot to death by miscreants over establishing supremacy in Choumadia Bazar area in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Dewan, 35, son of Habu Dewan, a resident of the area.

Inspector of Bagha PS Abdul Bari said the killing was the result of an old enmity between 'Rashid Bahini' and 'Zia Bahini' over establishing dominance in the char areas.

On Wednesday, Ibrahim and Mosharraf, two supporters of Zia Bahini, were sitting at a place adjacent to the house of a man named Rezzak.

Supporters of Rashid Bahini suddenly surrounded the duo and opened fire on them, leaving Ibrahim injured. They also abducted Mosharraf at that time.

Later, Ibrahim was rushed to a local hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

KISHOREGANJ: A man was killed and seven others were injured in a clash in Goradigha Village in Nikli Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahar Uddin, 45, a resident of the village.

Police sources said a clash took place in the village in the afternoon over locally produced fuel from cow dung, which left eight people injured.

The injured were rushed to Nikli Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahar dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nikli PS OC Shamsul Alam Siddique confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and three others were seriously injured in a clash between two groups of Awami League (AL) in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Jalil, son of Abu Sayeed Sheikh, a resident of Ajugara Village in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.

Local sources said supporters of incumbent lawmaker Abdul Momin Mondol and former minister Muhammad Abdul Latif Biswas were locked into a clash centring a conference of AL in Saudia Chandpur Union of the upazila at around 5:15pm, which left Abdul Jalil killed on the spot and three others seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Enayetpur PS OC Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area in this connection.





