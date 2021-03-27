Golden jubilee of Independence and National Day celebrated



To mark the golden jubilee of Independence and National Day on Friday, different programmes were organised across the country. The photos show rallies in Bhola (1), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University in Gazipur (2) and Noakhali Science and Technology University (3); displaying the National Flag on the Bogura Zila School ground (4); wreaths being placed at the monuments in Feni (5), Gaibandha (6), Joypurhat (7), Khulna (8), and Sirajganj (9). photos: observer

On March 26 in 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence following the barbaric crackdown on unarmed and sleeping population of the country by the Pakistani occupation forces on the night of March 25.

To mark the day, different programmes were organised by the district administrations.

The programmes included heralding with 31-gun salutes, singing national anthem, placing wreaths on the monument, grand march and discussion meetings.

The national flags were hosted atop all the public and private buildings in the districts in the morning.

Receptions were accorded to the valiant freedom fighters (FFs) and their family members in the districts.

Besides, special prayers were also offered in different religious institutions seeking the peace for the souls of the martyrs of Liberation War.

Improved diets were served in different hospitals, jails and orphanages.

Drawing and essay writing competitions were also arranged for children on this occasion.

BHOLA: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

The district administration, police administration, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Awami League (AL), and different social, political and cultural organisations placed wreaths on the monument on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the town in the morning.

A one-minute silence was observed by the people from all walks of life with remembrance of the martyrs of Liberation War in 1971.

Wreaths were placed on the killing field monument in Jugirghol area.

DC Md Taufik-e-Elahi Chowdhury took salute from a march past on Gaznabi Stadium at around 8am.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at around 11am, highlighting the significance of the day.

On the other hand, District Unit of AL also organised different programmes here marking the day.

BOGURA: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

The district administration, police administration, District Unit AL, and different social, cultural and political organisations placed wreaths on the monument of martyred FFs in the district town.

A grand march was held on Shaheed Chandu Stadium in the town.

A 150-foot long national flag was displayed on Bogura Zila School Field at around 10am.

DC Ziaul Haque inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner on the school premises at that time.

Superintend of Police (SP) Ali Ashraf Bhiyan, District AL President Mojibor Rahman Majnu and General Secretary (GS) Ragebol Ahsan Ripu, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, a reception was accorded to the valiant FFs at Bogura Zila School auditorium at around 11am.

CHUADANGA: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

A reception was accorded to the freedom fighters and their family members at District Shilpakala Academy in the district town at around 11am.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the Shilpakala Academy at noon.

Lawmaker Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun was present as chief guest while DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker presided over the meeting.

SP Md Jahidul Islam, Chuadanga Municipality Mayor Md Jahangir Alam Khokon and former mayor of the municipality Reajul Islam Joarder, among others, were also present at the programme.

Drawing and sports competitions were also arranged for children in this connection.

FENI: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

The district administration, police administration, Muktijoddha Sangsad, District Unit AL, BNP, and different government and non-government offices, social, cultural and political organisations placed wreaths on the Swadhinata Monument in the district town.

A grand march was held on Shaheed Salam Stadium in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held highlighting the significance of the day.

GAIBANDHA: The day's programme began through placing wreaths by the district administration, police department, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, BNP, Jatiya Party and other political parties, district BMA, different educational institutions and socio-cultural organisations on the monument in the Poura Park in the town at dawn.

DC M Abdus Samad and SP M Masrukur Rahman Khaled took salute from a march past by police, Ansar, VDP, BNCC, scouts, students of Government Shishu Paribars, schools and colleges at local stadium at around 9am.

Later, the district administration, in cooperation with Zila Parishad, accorded reception to the FFs and the members of martyred families at the stadium at around 11am.

Whip of the Bangladesh Parliament and local lawmaker Mahbub Ara Begum Gini was present as chief guest while DC M Abdus Samad presided over the programme.

Zila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman Sarker, former commander District Muktijoddha Sangsad and Mahmudul Haque Shahjada, among others, were also present at the programme as special guests.

Later, drawing and essay writing competitions for children were organised by Bangladesh Shishu Academy and documentary film on the Liberation War has been shown by District Information Office.

Charity football match between the district administration and Gaibandha Municipality was also arranged on this occasion.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

DC Md Shariful Islam placed wreaths on the monument at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the district town at dawn.

Later, local lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, District Unit AL President and Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Solaiman Ali and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Milton Chandra Roy, among others, paid tribute to the valiant FFs.

The national flag was formally hoisted up at local stadium at around 8am.

Later, a grand march past comprising police, Ansar, fire service and civil defence, BNCC, District rover scout and girls guide was held at the local stadium.

KHULNA: To mark the day, the district administration organised different programmes.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Divisional Commissioner, Khulna Police Commissioner, Khulna Range DIG of Police, Khulna District Administration, Zila Parishad, City and District Units of AL, City and District Muktijoddha Command Council, different educational Institutions, social, cultural and political organisations placed wreaths at the Gallyamary Martyrdom Memorial.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain hoisted the national flag on the Khulna Circuit House premises in the city and took salute from the parade.

State-run Khulna Betar broadcasted special programmes while the local newspapers brought out special supplements on the occasion.

Khulna Divisional Information Office screened a documentary film on the life of Bangabandhu at Shaheed Hadis Park in this city.

Besides, the city and district units of AL organised a discussion meeting at the party office with City AL President Talukder Abdul Khaleque in the chair.

A colourful independence procession was brought out in the city in the morning maintaining health guide lines.

KISHOREGANJ: Police, Ansar and VDP and Scouts participated in a colourful march past on the Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Stadium at around 8am on this occasion.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the District Art Council Hall room in the town.

DC Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over the meeting.

SP Masrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM, Bar, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Mohmmad Abdullah, Additional DC (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, District Unit AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzal, former freedom fighter commander Md. Asad Ullah, Upazila AL President Advocate Md Ataur Rahman and District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, among others, were also present at the programme.

MEHERPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

The district administration, different political parties, social and cultural organisations and juvenile groups placed wreaths on the monument in the town in the morning.

A grand march past comprising police, ansar, village defence party, BNCC, rover, boys scout, girls guide, students of different educational institutions and inmates of the public orphanage was held at local stadium, where DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan and Additional SP Zamirul Islam took salute from it.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy.

A grand reception was also accorded to the valiant freedom fighters there on this occasion.

PANCHAGARH: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

The district administration, police administration, District AL, Muktijoddha Sangsad, and different educational institutions, social, cultural and political organisations placed wreaths on the monument at Muktijoddha Chattar in the town at dawn.

DC Dr Sabina Yasmin and SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali took salute from a march past on FF Sirajul Islam Stadium at around 8am.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised at Government Auditorium in the town at noon.

Later, a cultural function was also arranged at Muktamancha in the town.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

Later, the district administration placed wreath on the monument at Bhagirathi Chattar in the town.

Sheikh Anne Rahman, MP, district police, freedom fighters, District AL, BNP and different social, cultural and political organisations also placed wreaths on the monument there.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain formally hoisted the national flag along with SP on local stadium.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shadhinata Moncha on the Town club premises.

RANGAMATI: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman placed wreaths on the monument with remembrance of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters in Liberation War in 1971.

Later, SP Mir Modasser Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury, and different government officials, political, social and cultural organisations, among others, placed wreaths there.

DC Mohammad Mizanur and SP Modasser took salute from a march past on local stadium in the district.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

Later, DC Dr Faruq Ahmed, SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rauf Mukta, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, Udichi Shilpigoshthi, and different social, cultural and political organisations placed wreaths on the monument at Bazar Station in the district town in the morning.

Wreaths were also placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the District Collectorate Office building premises.

A grand march was held on Shaheed Shamsuddin Stadium in the town.

Later, a reception was accorded to the valiant freedom fighters at Shaheed M Mansur Ali auditorium.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: On the occasion, wreaths were placed by different bodies and organisations on the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mubijur Rahman at the Central Shaheed Minar in Kalai Upazila of the district on Friday.

The programmes were arranged by upazila administration, Pourasabha, upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad, AL, its associate bodies, other parties, educational institutions, socio-cultural organisations and people of different professions.

At 8:30am, the function began on Kalai Government Women Degree College premises through recitation from Qur'an.

A discussion meeting was organised. It was addressed by UP and upazila AL President Md Minfuzur Rahman Milon as chief guest. UNO Md Mobarok Hossain Parvez presided over the meeting.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Md Helal Uddin Molla, Woman Vice-Chairman Mist Sabana Aktar, Poura Mayor Mist Rabeya Sultana Kajal, Principal Md Nazim Uddin, Upazila AL GS Md Fazlur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalai Police Station (PS) Md Selim Malik were present as special guests.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: In the morning, wreaths were placed at the Central Shaheed Minar by upazila administration, FFs, AL, JP, associate bodies, Press Club, educational institutions, and socio-cultural organisations.

Upazila Chairman Md Mirajul Islam, UNO Nazmul Alam, AC-Land Tauhidul Islam, OC Md Masumur Rahman, AL's President Faizur Rahshid Khasru were present at that time.

Meriajul Islam Welfare Foundation distributed 50 eazybikes among 50 destitute families by UP Chairman Mirajul Islam, also founder of the foundation.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: In this connection, a programme was organised on Gurudaspur Pilot High School Feild at 8am.

It was attended by local MP Alhaj Prof Md Abdul Kuddus, also district AL President, as chief guest.

UP Chairman Md Anwar Hossain, Upazila AL's GS and Poura Mayor Shahnewaz Ali Molla, AC (Land) Md Abu Rasel, OC Md Abdur Razzak, Poura AL President and ex-UC Zahidul Islam, and Woman Vice-President Roksana Aktar Lipi were present as special guests. FFs, government officials, teachers, and journalists were also present.

The function was presided over by UNO Md Tamal Hossain. Later, a sport competition was arranged for women; a friendly football match and a cultural function were also held.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: On upazila Parishad Chattar, a reception was accorded to martyred FFs.

It was attended by UC Mahmudul Haq Sayem, UNO Rezaul Karim, Poura Mayor Khairul Alam Bhuiya, Upazila AL's Acting President FF Kabirul Islam Beg, GS Abdur Rashid, Joint GS Morshed Anwar Khokan, AC (Land) Tanveer Ahmmed, OC Mahmudul Hasan and others.

Leaders and activists of upazila AL, associate bodies were also present.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: To mark the day, various programmes were organised in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday. A function was organised by Upazila administration on RRN Pilot Government High School ground. It was attended by MP Meher Afroz Chumki as chief guest. UNO Md Shibli Sadik presided over the function.

Among others, UP Chairman Md Moazzem Hossain Polash and OC AKM Mizanul Haq were present.

Later, as chief guest Meher Afroz Chumki , MP, attended a reception accorded to FFs and their families in Shaheed Moyez Uddin auditorium. She placed wreath on the independent monument in front of the upazila office.















