BD mission in Kathmandu celebrates Independence Day

The Golden Jubilee of Independence and National Day was observed at Bangladesh embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal on Friday.

The day's programme began with hoisting of the national flag by Bangladesh Ambassador to Kathmandu Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury at the embassy. Apart from Nepal's dignitaries, officials of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) were also present at the event, said a BFF message received here.

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, BFF executive member Nurul Islam Nuru, officials of BFF and Bangladesh national football team joined the celebration at the invitation of the ambassador.

However, the footballers of Bangladesh national team did not attend the event for the tomorrow's match against Nepal. -BSS