CHATTOGRAM, Mar 26: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 38,755 in Chattogram district while the infection rate continues rising hastily in recent weeks.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said that the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 38,755 as 255 more patients were reported after testing 2,133 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district.