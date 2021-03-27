Video
Saturday, 27 March, 2021
The Unique 98, a platform of SSC-98 batch, organized a day-long free health campaign

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Unique 98, a platform of SSC-98 batch, organized a day-long free health campaign

The Unique 98, a platform of SSC-98 batch, organized a day-long free health campaign

The Unique 98, a platform of SSC-98 batch, organized a day-long free health campaign which included free blood grouping, diabetes tests and free medicine distribution at the Tally Office Moor in the capital's Rayerbazar on Friday, marking Golen Jubilee celebrations of Independence of the country. Dr Mahadi Hasan, Noor E Alam Bhuiyan, Dr. Zabir, Dr. Nandita Das, Mohammad Shobuj Sarkar, Mohammad Ziaul Islam, RokeyaMunni and SSC batchmates of 1998 volunteers organized the programme.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

