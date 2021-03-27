Windies draw first Test against Sri Lanka



Nkrumah Bonner (L) of West Indies, Dimuth Karunaratne (C) and Vishwa Fernando (2R) of Sri Lanka at the end of the 5th and final day of the 1st Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 25, 2021. photo: AFP

In just his third Test, the 32-year-old Bonner further enhanced an already burgeoning reputation as a middle-order batsman with considerably more substance than style.

He compiled a dogged 113 not out in just over seven hours during which he faced 274 balls, stroking 13 fours and one six.

It ensured his team comfortably saved the match at 236 for four, having been set the unlikely target of 375.

After missing out on hundreds in each of his first two Test matches in Bangladesh last month, the Jamaican right-hander was not to be denied third time round on a day when the home side needed his brand of resolute solidity once it was determined that getting 341 more runs on the final day with nine wickets in hand was not a realistic prospect.

"I did some work in the nets with the batting coach (Monty Desai) after the first innings and it paid off," said Bonner.

"Sri Lanka's bowlers are very disciplined and it was important for me to also be disciplined and keep the ball in the 'V' for as much as possible."

He featured in a 105-run third-wicket partnership with Kyle Mayers which occupied almost three hours and effectively killed off Sri Lankan hopes of completing an excellent fightback from a poor first day with victory.

It ensures both teams will have everything to play for when the second and final Test starts at the same Sir Vivian Richards Stadium venue on Monday.

Sri Lanka will be concerned though about the fitness of first-choice wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella who appeared to have either sustained or aggravated a finger injury on more than one occasion during the course of the day, each time requiring prolonged treatment on the field before he continued.

Mayers, who marked his Test debut on that Bangladesh campaign with a sensational, match-winning unbeaten 210 in the first match in Chattogram, curbed his naturally aggressive style admirably in reaching 52 before falling to the left-arm orthodox spin of Lasith Embuldeniya at the start of the final session.

Embuldeniya had claimed Sri Lanka's lone success of the morning's play when he removed Kraigg Brathwaite to keep the tourists' hopes alive at that stage of pressing for the win later in the day. -AFP





