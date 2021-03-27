Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Windies draw first Test against Sri Lanka

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Nkrumah Bonner (L) of West Indies, Dimuth Karunaratne (C) and Vishwa Fernando (2R) of Sri Lanka at the end of the 5th and final day of the 1st Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 25, 2021. photo: AFP

Nkrumah Bonner (L) of West Indies, Dimuth Karunaratne (C) and Vishwa Fernando (2R) of Sri Lanka at the end of the 5th and final day of the 1st Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 25, 2021. photo: AFP

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, MARCH 26: A patient, unbeaten maiden Test hundred by Nkrumah Bonner anchored a day of West Indies batting resistance against Sri Lanka as the home side ground through the fifth and final day of the first Test to ensure a draw on Thursday.
In just his third Test, the 32-year-old Bonner further enhanced an already burgeoning reputation as a middle-order batsman with considerably more substance than style.
He compiled a dogged 113 not out in just over seven hours during which he faced 274 balls, stroking 13 fours and one six.
It ensured his team comfortably saved the match at 236 for four, having been set the unlikely target of 375.
After missing out on hundreds in each of his first two Test matches in Bangladesh last month, the Jamaican right-hander was not to be denied third time round on a day when the home side needed his brand of resolute solidity once it was determined that getting 341 more runs on the final day with nine wickets in hand was not a realistic prospect.
"I did some work in the nets with the batting coach (Monty Desai) after the first innings and it paid off," said Bonner.
"Sri Lanka's bowlers are very disciplined and it was important for me to also be disciplined and keep the ball in the 'V' for as much as possible."
He featured in a 105-run third-wicket partnership with Kyle Mayers which occupied almost three hours and effectively killed off Sri Lankan hopes of completing an excellent fightback from a poor first day with victory.
It ensures both teams will have everything to play for when the second and final Test starts at the same Sir Vivian Richards Stadium venue on Monday.
Sri Lanka will be concerned though about the fitness of first-choice wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella who appeared to have either sustained or aggravated a finger injury on more than one occasion during the course of the day, each time requiring prolonged treatment on the field before he continued.
Mayers, who marked his Test debut on that Bangladesh campaign with a sensational, match-winning unbeaten 210 in the first match in Chattogram, curbed his naturally aggressive style admirably in reaching 52 before falling to the left-arm orthodox spin of Lasith Embuldeniya at the start of the final session.
Embuldeniya had claimed Sri Lanka's lone success of the morning's play when he removed Kraigg Brathwaite to keep the tourists' hopes alive at that stage of pressing for the win later in the day.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barty saves match point in Miami win, Halep rallies
Brazilian federation moves to curb coach sackings
Italy open WC campaign with Northern Ireland win
Ibra feeling 'good' after winning Sweden return, Germany stage rights protest
Southgate hails Watkins 'fairytale' as England rout San Marino
Sri Lanka's bowling coach returns after pay spat
Windies draw first Test against Sri Lanka
Rahul ton sees India to mammoth 336-6 against England


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft