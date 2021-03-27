Video
Saturday, 27 March, 2021
Home Sports

India series defeat would not change England: Stokes

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

PUNE, MARCH 26: England will not change their aggressive style of play even if they lose the one day series against India, after their defeats in the Test and Twenty20 games, Ben Stokes insisted Thursday.
England must beat India in Pune on Friday to keep alive their hopes of winning the series. Defeat could see them lose their number one world ODI ranking to India.
"We would be bitterly disappointed to lose a series as we would with any other one," said Stokes, who was the hero of England's World Cup triumph in 2019.
"We deserve to be number one because of our results and the way we play our cricket and we won't go away from that."
No longer being number one would not be the end of the world, the star all-rounder said.
"Our driving force is the way we go about it and our attitude towards playing the game.
"That is what has made us be successful and the more successful we are then the more opportunities we have got to be at number one.
"So our driving force is making sure we stay true to ourselves and our belief in how we play the game -- and that is something we will not change."
England were thrashed by 66 runs in the first game, adding to alarm bells after their 3-2 defeat in the T20s and 3-1 loss in the Tests.     -AFP


