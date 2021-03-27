Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jamal hopeful to win trophy of Tri-Nation Cup

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Jamal hopeful to win trophy of Tri-Nation Cup

Jamal hopeful to win trophy of Tri-Nation Cup

Bangladesh national football team's skipper Jamal Bhuyan on Friday said he is very much hopeful of winning the trophy of the Tri-Nation Cup.
"Tomorrow we have a match against Nepal We already in the final each match is important because everyone wants to win tomorrow the most important match is off course the final and everyone want to win not only for the people but also the whole nation because of 50 years of Independence celebration So, it's a very important game for us in the final and hopefully we will take the trophy to Bangladesh," said Jamal through a video message on Friday.
Meanwhile, the national football team went through close door training session this afternoon at Army ground.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, MBFF vice-president Ataur Rahman Manik, FIFA council member Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and its member Nurul Islam went there to witnessed the training session of the team. In the day's morning, the booters completed their gym and swimming session at the team hotel.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barty saves match point in Miami win, Halep rallies
Brazilian federation moves to curb coach sackings
Italy open WC campaign with Northern Ireland win
Ibra feeling 'good' after winning Sweden return, Germany stage rights protest
Southgate hails Watkins 'fairytale' as England rout San Marino
Sri Lanka's bowling coach returns after pay spat
Windies draw first Test against Sri Lanka
Rahul ton sees India to mammoth 336-6 against England


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft