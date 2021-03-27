

Jamal hopeful to win trophy of Tri-Nation Cup

"Tomorrow we have a match against Nepal We already in the final each match is important because everyone wants to win tomorrow the most important match is off course the final and everyone want to win not only for the people but also the whole nation because of 50 years of Independence celebration So, it's a very important game for us in the final and hopefully we will take the trophy to Bangladesh," said Jamal through a video message on Friday.

Meanwhile, the national football team went through close door training session this afternoon at Army ground.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, MBFF vice-president Ataur Rahman Manik, FIFA council member Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and its member Nurul Islam went there to witnessed the training session of the team. In the day's morning, the booters completed their gym and swimming session at the team hotel. -BSS





