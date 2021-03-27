Video
Tri-Nation Cup Football

Motivated Bangladesh take on Nepal today

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Bangladesh National Football Team has completed their training session at ANFA Ground, Kathmandu on Thursday ahead of the match against host Nepal in the Tri-Nation Cup scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu. photo: BFF

Motivated Bangladesh face host Nepal in the Tri-Nation Cup scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu.
The match kicks off at 5.30 pm (NST).
The men in red and green must be in a relax mood after their spot of final confirmed yesterday where as the host will either need a win or a draw to confirm their place of Monday's final which will be held at the same venue.
Despite facing the unknown opponents and in absence of regular captain Jamal Bhuyan in the team, Bangladesh played an impressive football against Kyrgyzstan who were considered as the best side in the tournament.
The men in red and green dominated the proceeding from the beginning of the match and maintained it till the final whistle after taking 1-0 lead from a suicidal goal.
So it's expected that the botters will again carry out their same performance in the tomorrow's match against Nepal.
Prior to the tomorrow's match, Bangladesh may also take inspiration from the FIFA Friendly series against Nepal held last year in Dhaka with Bangladesh won the series 1-0.
Bangladesh earlier crossed the Kyrgyzstan Olympic team hurdle with full three points after Nepal played out to a goalless draw Kyrgyzstan in their opening match.
Team's head coach Jamie Day expressed satisfaction over his boys performance following Bangladesh's winning start in the tournament, especially the three debutants in the first game and he expressed his eagerness to see more fresh players against Nepal.
Bangladesh must be missed the service of right-back Bishwanath Ghosh, who is returned home after being ruled out for at least two weeks due to a thigh injury he sustained in the second half in the Bangladesh's opening match against Kyrgyzstan.
On the other hand, Nepal, who are always considered as favorite in the tournament in their home soil, could not show up to their mark in the last match against Kyrgyzstan but they are strong side and have ability to flare up any time. The local crowds will also be ready in the big bowl to motivate Nepal of their tomorrow's crucial match.     -BSS


