Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:41 AM
UK hits back as China sanctions lawmakers

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

BEIJING, Mar 26: Britain's prime minister accused China of "gross rights violations" against the Muslim Uyghur minority Friday after Beijing aimed sanctions at UK lawmakers and lobby groups, widening a rift with Western powers over alleged abuses in Xinjiang.
At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in northwestern Xinjiang, according to rights groups, who accuse authorities of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.
The European Union, Britain, Canada and United States sanctioned several members of Xinjiang's political and economic hierarchy this week in co-ordinated action over allegations of widespread abuse in the region, which the US has said amounts to genocide.
Beijing, which insists Xinjiang is an "internal affair", has gone into attack mode, imposing sanctions on individuals from the EU and Britain who have taken up the Uyghur cause.
It has also fuelled a social media PR war against several Western brands operating inside China, which has seen calls for boycotts, and celebrities dropping endorsements.
On Friday, China announced sanctions against nine British individuals and four entities, saying they had "maliciously spread lies and disinformation" over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs.
Those sanctioned include Iain Duncan Smith, former leader of Britain's Conservative party, as well as Parliament's chairman of the foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat, both outspoken critics of China's policy towards dissent in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.    -AFP


