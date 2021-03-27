Video
China opposes Quad alliance

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

BEIJING, Mar 26: China has said that it was firmly opposed to the Quad alliance consisting of the US, India, Australia and Japan and has asked Washington to refrain from making "troubles out of nothing" and do more to contribute to regional peace and stability.
Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defence, made the remarks at an online media briefing when asked about the recent Quad summit and reported statement by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stating that Quad leaders discussed the "challenges" posed by China and they had no illusions about it.
China is firmly opposed to the Quad alliance consisting of the US, India, Australia and Japan, Ren said. US President Joe Biden who hosted the First Quad Leaders' Summit told leaders of the coalition that a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific is essential to their countries and that his country was committed to working with its partners and allies in the region to achieve stability.    -PTI


