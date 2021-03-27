Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Two poems by Aditri Roy

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Captain frozen-heart

Captain Frozen-heart ruled a monster crew,
Weird octopuses with ninety-nine tentacles,
And green slimy creatures with their bodies covered in eyes,
And so many more.
His heart was as cold as ice,
His beard as stiff as stone,
Eyes as frozen as icy blocks,
And a cackle that sent a shiver down the spine.
His greed for gold was more,
Than all the captains across the world,
He was very obstinate,
And was huge cheater,
'A vow breaker' men say he was,
And once he heard a prophecy,
Which made him panic,
And one line of the prophecy kept disturbing him,
Which was:
'An oath to keep with a final breath, and he must meet his end'.
So Captain Frozen-heart made an Unbreakable Vow,
That he will leave his greed, his habits of cheating, his obstinacy and his habit of breaking vows,
To a powerful French King.
After that he led a beautiful life,
Some even started calling him Captain Warm-heart,
But still they remember him as Captain Frozen-heart.





WINTER
Snow starts falling,
In the cold, chilly air,
But the warmth of the happy hearts,
Bring a lovely warmth in the air.
As the snow drifts through the air,
The Christmas spirit fills the air,
Miracles happen on Christmas Eve,
Jolly voices can almost be heard,
Across the country and across the seas.
After Christmas the snow still drifts,
Carrying the happiness it always carried.
As winter comes to an end,
And a new fresh year starts,
It's not goodbye but see you soon,
To the snow and the warm air of jolly hearts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two poems by Aditri Roy
Apparitions of Ravi Canal
Two poems by Aditri Roy
An Age of Darkness
What took you so long?
Nizami Ganjavi’s “Khosrow and Shirin”
The Spooky Astrologer of Rangoon
WOMAN  


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft