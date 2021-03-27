Two poems by Aditri Roy

Captain frozen-heart



Captain Frozen-heart ruled a monster crew,

Weird octopuses with ninety-nine tentacles,

And green slimy creatures with their bodies covered in eyes,

And so many more.

His heart was as cold as ice,

His beard as stiff as stone,

Eyes as frozen as icy blocks,

And a cackle that sent a shiver down the spine.

His greed for gold was more,

Than all the captains across the world,

He was very obstinate,

And was huge cheater,

'A vow breaker' men say he was,

And once he heard a prophecy,

Which made him panic,

And one line of the prophecy kept disturbing him,

Which was:

'An oath to keep with a final breath, and he must meet his end'.

So Captain Frozen-heart made an Unbreakable Vow,

That he will leave his greed, his habits of cheating, his obstinacy and his habit of breaking vows,

To a powerful French King.

After that he led a beautiful life,

Some even started calling him Captain Warm-heart,

But still they remember him as Captain Frozen-heart.











WINTER

Snow starts falling,

In the cold, chilly air,

But the warmth of the happy hearts,

Bring a lovely warmth in the air.

As the snow drifts through the air,

The Christmas spirit fills the air,

Miracles happen on Christmas Eve,

Jolly voices can almost be heard,

Across the country and across the seas.

After Christmas the snow still drifts,

Carrying the happiness it always carried.

As winter comes to an end,

And a new fresh year starts,

It's not goodbye but see you soon,

To the snow and the warm air of jolly hearts.



