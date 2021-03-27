

Women development only possible through proper empowerment

So in past years we have seen women's rise in big organizations and at the same time, the many women established them as successful entrepreneur.

DilrubaTanu is a unique example among them. She is the one who has proved that career can be taken care of parallelly with all the household works.

"Women empowerment is the key behind the development of a country," said Dilruba Tanu.

Although she studied pharmaceuticals, she is a leader in a well-known electronics brand. She completed her undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Pharmaceutical from the University of Development Alternative. Then she completed her M.Phil from Bangladesh University of Professionals. Talking to DilrubaTanu, Managing Director of Minister Group; Where she spoke with the Minister Group about her experience and future plans.

The Minister Group has been able to gain the trust of the people despite the dominance of foreign brand in the local market. Now,the demand for foreign products as well as domestic products is increasing, which is contributing to our economy in several ways. One of the notable aspects is 'Employment', when the Minister started their activities in Bangladesh. The job opportunity for many people was created through Minister Group. The huge factory set up by the Minister at Trishal in Mymensingh has created employment for about 10,000 people.

Early in the lockdown, the Minister Group distributed a huge amount of relief for the underprivileged people of our country. All these activities were completed keeping the social distance in mind. Also, when there is an influx of low-quality masks in the market, Minister imports surgical mask making equipment from abroad and starts mask production and distributed the mask in large numbers among the distressed people. The three-layered masks were approved by the DGDA. Moreover, these masks have been given to the country's front-line people as well as the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. The Minister Group has also set up disinfected booths, which have been set up in many parts of the country, including various ministries. In addition,Minister has successfully completed the initial preparations for the construction of the ventilator.

In the after effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Group has launched "Minister Human Care", a combination of various health and toiletry products to ensure public hygiene and healthcare, including Safety Plus Hand Wash, Safety Plus Glass Cleaner, Safety Plus Floor Cleaner, Bright Wash Detergent, Chaad Fabric Brightener, Chaad Dish Washer, Flash Toilet Cleaner.

Dilruba Tanu said that behind growing a big brand there is a bigger dream. She said, "Our brand chases a big dream and the dream is to establish itself as a domestic multinational brand by meeting the needs of the domestic market and make the life of the people of the country easier. Our goal is always to work for the people of the country. With that goal in mind, we are doing our job and we also getting the expected response from the people".

