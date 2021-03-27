Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 March, 2021, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

WIL fest concludes with two-day ‘Women Leadership Summit’

Published : Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Women\'s Own Desk

WIL fest concludes with two-day ‘Women Leadership Summit’

WIL fest concludes with two-day ‘Women Leadership Summit’

The phenomenal WIL Fest 2021 by Women in Leadership platform has concluded with the 5th Women Leadership Summit and the 6th Inspiring Award gala event held from 23-24 March. With the theme 'Celebrating Women of Bangladesh: Voice. Vision. Vivid' the two-day fest has been held virtually at a grand scale to inspire, recognize, and celebrate the women of Bangladesh bringing about disruptive change through their bold and visionary leadership and challenging the status quo.
Women in Leadership (WIL) is a journey 7 years in the making. WIL aims to inspire female professionals in different fields to reach the peak of their potential and commemorate exceptional female personalities and professionals. WIL has orchestrated several sub-projects: Women Leadership Summit, Inspiring Women Award, Bangladesh Women Professional's Network (BWPN), Leaders of Tomorrow, and WIL Magazine.
The Women Leadership Summit (WLS) brings together global and local thought leaders championing women empowerment, gender equality, breaking glass ceilings and gender disparities, and spurring conversation for change.  
The 5th Women Leadership Summit commenced with opening remarks from the country's most prolific visual artist, entrepreneur and cultural influencer Nazia Andaleeb Preema, President, Women in Leadership (WIL), Director and Creative Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum and Founder, Bangladesh Creative Forum who described Women in Leadership as a "movement" and a "right to achieve" and that "WIL has been pursuing its vision for the last 7 years through multi-layered engagement to touch the heart and soul of female professionals of the country". This was followed by the sponsor remarks from Khandaker Shamim Rahman, General Manager, Social Marketing Company (SMC), who said that "SMC is committed to and working for creating a better place for women" and that the company is proud to be the Event Partner for WIL Fest 2021.
The 2-day summit consisted of 5 Keynote sessions, 4 Panel Discussions, 1 Insight Session, and 2 exclusive Women Empowerment movies.
Eminent Keynote speakers for the event were Dr. Deborah Streeter, Faculty, The Bank of America, Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship at Cornell, Professor Emerita, Steven H. Weiss Presidential Fellow, Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, SJ Johnson College of Business; Sharin Shajahan Naomi (PhD), Assistant Professor, Asian University for Women Chittagong; Namrata Dubashi, Partner, McKinsey & Company;
Aarti Subramanian, Senior Expert, McKinsey & Company; Dagmara Szulce, Global Executive Director, International Advertising Association; and Sakshi Handa, Human Resources Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited.
There were four panel discussions on timely topics surrounding the proper media representation of women to better reflect reality, women leadership in academia and in general, and the impact on women in home and workplaces during the pandemic. Distinguished industry professionals knowledgeable on the subject matter shared their views and opinions on the matter.
The conclusion of the 5th Women Leadership Summit was followed by the long awaited 6th Inspiring Women Award gala event. The auspicious event held virtually recognized and awarded the leading women of Bangladesh in various frontiers, and progressive organizations championing for equality within.
A total 21 Winners, 1 First Runner up, 1 Second Runner up, and 18 Honourable mentions were recognized in 20 categories.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women development only possible through proper empowerment
WIL fest concludes with two-day ‘Women Leadership Summit’
National Girl Child Advocacy Forum’s online seminar held
WEO honour some inspiring women
Eid fair organized collaborating with thirty-four entrepreneurs
Bangabandhu’s fight for people’s rights recalled
HerNet honours female journos on Int’l Women’s Day
MOU between Gen Lab, Poriborton Foundation to achieve SDGs


Latest News
Bangladesh celebrates 51st Independence and National Day
Putin terms Bangabandhu as “outstanding” political leader
Brahmanbaria turns into battleground, one killed
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
UN SG congratulates Bangladesh on golden jubilee of independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangabandhu handed over to Sheikh Rehana
10-day grand celebration of Bangabandhu centenary, golden jubilee ends
Bangladesh's young achievers meet Indian PM
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Erdogan lauds Bangabandhu's struggle for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
Four killed as anti-Modi protesters clash with police in Ctg
Setting a yardstick for complacency: Independence Day thoughts
Clash at Baitul Mukarram; journos among several injured
Bangladesh at fifty
Hefazat-e-Islam calls hartal for Sunday
Triangular collision in Rajshahi leaves 17 dead
Boat parade in Bangkok marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day
NZ whitewash Bangladesh
Indian PM pays homage to war heroes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft